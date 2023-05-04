Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, North-East, in Sambisa forest, have rescued 16 kidnapped Chibok school girls, who are now women with children.

Speaking to journalists at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Thursday, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General, Ibrahim Ali, said the theatre has employed both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in rescuing the remaining Chibok girls.

He noted that the new strategy of the theatre has yielded positive results which lead to the rescue of 14 Chibok girls, apart from the two currently presented to journalists.

According to him, the girls rescued so far include; Aisha Grema serial number 11 on the abducted Chibok girl’s list, Hannatu Musa number 7 on the list, and Sera Luka number 38 on the list. Others are; Ruth Bitrus serial 41, Mary Dauda serial 46, Hauwa Joseph serial 18, Falmata Lawan serial number 3, Asabe Ali serial number 12, Jankai Yamal serial number 20, Yana Pogu serial number 19, Rejoice Sanki serial number 70 and Hassana Adamu on serial number 35.

“In line with international best practices, they have all been handed over to the Borno State Government after undergoing medical evaluation and treatment at 7 Div Medical Services and evaluation.

“Troops of OPHK have yet again rescued 2 other Chibok School girls on 21 Apr 23. Below are highlights of the recently rescued Chibok Girls.

“On 21 Apr 23, Esther Marcus and her one-year-old baby, Juwairiya were rescued by troops of 114 TF Bn Bitta at Lagara during operations. She is on serial number 103 of the abducted Chibok Girls List”.

“Esther is 26 years old, Kibaku by tribe from Jila in Chibok LGA of Borno State. While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Garba AKA (Garus), a BHT fighter who was killed during troops’ offensive operations on terrorists’ enclaves. She was later married off to another BHT, Abba in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa forest until her rescue by troops of OPHK. Since her rescue, she has undergone a thorough medical examination along with her baby. Equally, they have been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further administration”.

HAUWA MALTHA

“On 21 Apr 23, Hauwa Maltha and her 3-year-old baby were rescued by troops of 114 TF Bn Bitta at Lagara during operations. She is on serial number 02 of the abducted Chibok Girls List. Hauwa is 26 years old, Kibaku by tribe from Jila in Chibok LGA of Borno State.

While in captivity Hauwa got married at Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to Shekau. Salman later died in Lake Chad.





Thereafter, Hauwa Maltha got married to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had 2 children for him who later died due to sickness. Mallam Muhammad, her second husband was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclaves in Sambisa forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP.”.

“Hauwa who was about 8 months and 2 weeks pregnant during the time of her rescue delivered a bouncing baby boy on 28 Apr 23 while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima at 7 Div Medical Hospital and Services”.

“Equally, Hauwa and her children, have been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further administration”.

“I want to use this medium to assure the general public and the good people of the North East in particular, that OPHK remains resolute and determined in neutralizing all vestiges of the terrorist element as well as criminals marauding the North East and return total and long-lasting peace to the region”.

“Our immense appreciation goes to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor and Service Chiefs for their strategic guidance and provision of requisite logistics and operational platforms which have spurred the continuous successes recorded in OPHK.

We will continue to discharge our constitutional duties professionally and justify the confidence reposed in us. We will not rest until absolute peace and normalcy are returned in the North East. Thank you and God bless you”.

