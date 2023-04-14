Lagos State government said it has recovered one body from the rubble of the collapsed 7- storey building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The state government had on Thursday in published reports listed that 25 people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday, saying that they were all doing fine.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said while giving an update on collapsed building, disclosing that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ search and recovery efforts unearthed the remains of the said adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

He, however, stated that nobody could ascertain whether the victim, whose body was found this morning, was on the site as of when the roll call was taken, adding: “When the site supervisors conducted a roll call, everyone was accounted for.”

This was just as he said that the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues, noting that the site had been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

According to Omotoso, Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed, adding that Quadrant 4 was ongoing.

