The Sound of ALAT, according to the Wema Bank Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Mabel Adeteye, is a boot camp and creative workshop aimed at supporting young creatives in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the purpose of the creative workshop, she said, “We are excited to support young creatives in the entertainment industry through Sounds of ALAT. The workshop will provide a platform for participants to acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talent.

It is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

The event, which will run from May 1st to May 5th, 2023, at Wema Bank, Purple Academy, will equip participants with top-notch industry knowledge and offer an opportunity to win up to five million naira for the creation of the next ALAT jingle.

Sounds of ALAT is a co-creation campaign that brings together celebrities, facilitators, and judges from various sectors of the entertainment industry, including scriptwriters, producers, recording artists, sound mixers, A&R talent managers, and enthusiasts.

To participate and launch your music career with a bang, all you need to do is download ALAT on iOS or Play Store, upload a 1-minute video of your Sounds of ALAT demo on Instagram, tag @Alat_ng, and use #SoundsofALATEntries and #ALATat6.

Out of the entries received, 50 participants will be selected for the boot camp, and the top 10 will receive adequate training from proficient judges who are celebrities with experience and proven track records in the creative industry.

The top 3 participants will present their jingle material for the cash prize of 3 million Naira for the winner, 2 million Naira for the first runner-up, and 1 million Naira for the second runner-up, along with various consolation prizes and branded merchandise.”

