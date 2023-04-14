The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kano state chapter, submitted a letter of complaint to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, protesting the inclusion of polling units allegedly marred by violence as part of places the supplementary election will be taking place.

The NNPP party led by the state chairman, Alhaji Haruna Umar Doguwa stormed the state INEC headquarters Friday with a letter of complaint which they submitted to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdu Zango.

Addressing pressmen after a closed door meeting with the REC, the NNPP chairman argued that it was against the spirit of the electoral act to hold re-run elections in polling units where violence were recorded.

According to him, the party figured out a number of such polling units which INEC included as part of where the supplementary election will be taking place on Saturday and urged the electoral umpire to correct the anomalies.

“We feel that INEC has included so many polling units where elections were cancelled due to violence for re-run to take place.

” So, we submitted a formal letter of complaint to INEC on the 11 of this month, but today’s visit is like a reminder. We want to remind them that it is an error and they should remove them as part of places where elections will hold tomorrow (Saturday).

He noted that ” Our expectation is for INEC to comply with the Rule of Law and follow the guidelines of the electoral act.”

The NNPP Chairman also faulted INEC’s decision to hold a supplementary election in Dovuwa/Tudun Wada Federal constituency where there were alleged killings and binning of houses during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, insisting that the people of the area are still in mourning mood.

“We are saying that right now, the people of Tudun Wada are in mourning period. For you to come and hold election there shows that you don’t have remorse for the feelings of the people.

” We feel that the election in Tudun Wada should be shifted.”

He, however, expressed optimistism that NNPP will emerge victorious in the supplementary elections, saying that the party is fully prepared for the exercise.