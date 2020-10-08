Ondo poll: Tambuwal urges electorate to elect PDP candidate

Residents of Ondo State have been urged to vote massively for the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and his running mate.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party-Governors Forum (PDP)-GF, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the call in the presence of a large crowd on Wednesday in Ondo town of Ondo State.

He appealed to the people of the state not to only vote for PDP gubernatorial candidate, but protect their votes to guard against manipulations and electoral malpractice that would, if allowed, rob the PDP of its assured victory.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal urged the electorate “to vote and ensure that the votes are counted.”

“And, by the grace of God, Eyitayo Jegede (Senior Advocate of Nigeria- SAN), is declared the winner on the 10th of October, to the glory of God,” Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, led his colleagues from Adamawa, Adamu Fintiri, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Rivers, Nyesom Wike and Zamfara States, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, to the occasion.

