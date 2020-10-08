EndSARS: Sowore leads protesters at Force headquarters in Abuja

Protesters in their hundreds have taken to the streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) calling for the immediate scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The protesters led by the Convener of #ENDSARS, Comrade Omoyele Sowore and the renowned Rights Activist, Hajia Hayisa Yesufu are currently occupying the frontage of the Force Headquarters, Abuja demanding to see the Inspector General of Police I GP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Following this development, vehicular and human movements around the area have been distrusted while the protesters were shouting, ” ENdSARS now, Buhari, ENdSARS now IGP'”.

The frontage of the Force Headquarters was flooded with animals’ blood, to depth human blood alleged to have been wasted by the Operatives of the outfit.

Consequently, Security was immediately beefed up around the Three Arms Zones housing the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, the National Assembly Complex and the Supreme Court.

President Buhari is being expected at the National Assembly to present the 2021 budget Appropriation Bill before the joint sitting of the two Chambers.

The personnel of the Mobile Police Force MPF, anti-riot Police personnel, popularity known as ” Anti- Riot Police” were on hand to demonstrate ” show of Force” which did not stop the protesters.

However, some Senior Police officers distributed some pamphlet from the Complaint Response Unit, CRU, of the Nigeria Police Force on how members of the public can lodge complaints against the police anywhere in the country.

So far the protest has been peaceful.

