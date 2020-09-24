Ondo: PDP cautions INEC on use of Zpad to accredit voters

The PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to compromise the credibility of the coming October 10, 2020, Ondo Governorship election with the contemplation of using the unreliable Zpad technology in the voter accreditation process.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, Chairman Publicity Sub-Committee, in Abuja on Thursday, the campaign recalled that the Zpad technology had failed during a test-run deployment for voter accreditation in Nasarawa bye-election; a situation that informed its rejection by INEC for voter accreditation in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, where it was only used to assist in direct uploading of results to INEC’s virtual portal.

It added: “We, therefore, urge INEC to limit the Zpad technology to the purpose for which it has helped the commission to attain integrity as witnessed in the Edo governorship election.

“Our campaign also charges INEC to discountenance the blackmail by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the replacement of the over 5,000 card readers that were burnt by APC agents to frustrate the conduct of a credible governorship election in Ondo State.

“We also call on INEC to note that the APC is bent on its plots to frustrate the commission’s efforts following clear indications that there is no way its candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, can win in a free, fair and credible election.

“The PDP campaign, standing with the people of Ondo State, demands that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, personally oversees the processes of recruitment of state polling officers.”

The PDP said it’s demand is predicated on “information available to us that INEC officials detailed to handle the process are about being compromised by the APC to engage their members as INEC Adhoc staff with a view to using them to rig the election.”

The party added: “For us in the PDP campaign, the irreducible minimum standard of the integrity for the Ondo election is to adapt the achievement attained by the commission in the September 19 Edo State governorship election.

“We want to inform INEC and all stakeholders that we will follow every process in the Ondo election to ensure that the Ondo people are not robbed of their legitimate votes at any level of the electoral process.”

The PDP campaign said it, therefore, appreciated “the overwhelming support accorded to our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, across the length and breadth of Ondo State which signposts the end of the misrule of Governor Akeredolu and the APC in the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

HOT: FG Takes Over Revenue Management Of NNPC, Customs, FIRS, NCC, Others

Pressured by dwindling revenues and heavy debt burden, the Federal Government on Tuesday moved to boost its resources by directly taking over control of revenue management of its 10 most lucrative enterprises…

TRENDING: Borno Governor Donates House, N20m To Widow, Children Of Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and N20 million to the widow and children of Colonel Dahiru Bako who died from wounds sustained during an ambush on his troops while battling Boko Haram on Sunday morning…

#THROWBACK: Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.