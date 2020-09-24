Minister tours IBEDC upgraded substation, urges collaboration with TCN to improve supply

The Minister of state for power, Goddy Jeddy Agba has charged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to collaborate with each other to ensure improved supply of electricity to residents of Ibadan and other cities in the DisCo’s franchise.

Agba made the call on Thursday when he toured upgraded facilities at IBEDC’s Ibadan interchange injection substation, which the Disco said was upgraded to ensure customers get the best value for their money in the face of the recent implementation of service reflective tariff.

Explaining the essence of the upgrade to the minister, the Chief Operating Officer of IBEDC, John Ayodele, said the upgraded facilities will help improve service delivery to customers. It will also help the DisCo dictate problems within its network of transformers and ensure issues are resolved promptly.

After inspecting the facilities, the minister moved, with Ayodele, Tunde Ayeni who is the board chairman of IBEDC and the rest of his entourage to inspect facilities at the TCN’s Ayede transmission substation. Recall that the substation was gutted by fire in February this year and has since affected power supply to some parts of Ibadan.

While charging them to fix the issue and ensure constant power is restored to the affected areas, the minister charged the two firms to work hand in glove to also improve supply in other parts of the DisCo’s franchise.

Recall that the recent implementation of service reflective tariff has generated ripples as some customers may now pay more. But IBEDC has consistently emphasized that the increase would ensure DisCos get more revenue to upgrade facilities and improve service.

For years, DisCos have endured heavy shortfalls and debilitating debts. The shortcomings of the old system had hindered the DisCos from having enough funds to invest in projects that would improve services and ensure more regular power supply, Ayodele explained recently.

Before the latest introduction, the DisCos had not been able to recover and settle debts and this increased poverty in the system. It affected them heavily, he complained, because the investments required to improve services in the sector require huge capital which the DisCos don’t have.

This new upgrade is one of its efforts to ensure constant power supply is taken to the doorsteps of its customers, the firm said.

