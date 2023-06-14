A human rights group called Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) in Ondo State has submitted a petition to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Jesubiyi, regarding threats to the lives of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) following a court judgment.

ASEI, acting as solicitors for the NURTW, is requesting the immediate arrest and prosecution of certain members of the Motor Park Management Committee and the Ondo State security network, known as Amotekun.

According to the petition, the counsel for NURTW has accused the Park Management and Amotekun of perpetrating acts of terror against its members. The security operatives are urged to intervene and address the actions of the two agencies.

In the petition signed by Helen Akinmboni, the Director of Legal Services for the South West Zone of ASEI, the NURTW alleges that after a court ruling allowing them to operate in private motor parks, suspected thugs, allegedly including Amotekun officers and members of the Motor Park Management Committee led by Jacob Adebo (Idajo), injured Agbeniyi Afolabi, Adewale Julius, and other NURTW members who were carrying out their duties at their respective motor parks.

The petition states: “We want the Nigeria Police Force to swiftly take action to arrest and prosecute the individuals mentioned in the petition, as they have inflicted serious injuries on our clients. The actions of the culprits constitute nothing but self-help and must not be tolerated in our society, especially considering that our clients are currently hospitalized.”

“Following the court’s decision, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who had been prohibited from using their private motor parks in Ondo State for several years, went to their respective motor parks in Ondo State on June 12, 2023. However, they were confronted by individuals who are Amotekun officers and thugs associated with Jacob Adebo (Idajo), the Chairman of the Motor Park Management Committee.”

“Some of the individuals mentioned above have been reported to the Ondo State Police Command, but they have failed to respond to any invitations from the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State. It is an aberration that the police, who have failed to arrest individuals who have ignored their invitations, now demand that our clients comply with their own invitations. This is a clear case of injustice and bias, contrary to the purpose for which the police force was created. The police have also failed to protect the lives and property of our clients.”

However, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, denies Amotekun’s involvement in the attacks and states that no Amotekun official will intervene or take sides in the union’s crisis.

He mentions that the state government has warned against any planned breach of public peace by members of the NURTW, and the union’s operations have been suspended in the state. Adeleye emphasizes that anyone caught instigating trouble in any park within the state will be apprehended and treated as a common criminal, as the government’s stance on Park Management is unwavering.

ASEI is calling for an investigation into the attack on its clients and states, “We hereby urge the Nigeria Police Force to swiftly take action to arrest and prosecute the individuals mentioned in the petition, as they have seriously injured our clients.

The actions of the culprits constitute nothing but self-help and must not be tolerated in our society, especially considering that our clients are currently hospitalized.”





“The police should be aware that if they fail to perform their duty as mandated by law, we will have no choice but to take legal action against your institution, as we have been authorized to do so by our clients.”

