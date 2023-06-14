Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun have rescued two kidnapped victims who were abducted by suspected kidnappers in Oke Oge community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, while one of the suspected criminals was abducted

It was gathered that the gunmen who invaded the community kidnapped the two victims, Monday John and Daisi Oloye, who were macheted and dragged away from the village into the forest.

It, however, took the swift intervention of the men of Amotekun to rescue the two victims while one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested.

One of the victims, Daisi Oloye explained that he was working on his farm with others when about five men invaded the farm with guns and cutlasses and macheted him.

He said; “They descended on us while one of us escaped and informed the people of the community who called the Amotekun men. They dragged us into the bush before the Amotekun men who were combing the bush located us.

“The men ran away but one of them was apprehended by the security men and they have been on the trail of the hoodlums since yesterday”.

Speaking on the arrest, the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the arrest of the suspected kidnapper, said the arrest was made possible with the cooperation of the people of the

He said; “The command got a distress call from a community in Akure. It was gathered that two farmers have been whisked away and we immediately swing into action and the victims were rescued.

“The two men were rescued and one of the kidnappers was arrested and confessed that other four gun-wielding members of the syndicate had fled into the forest.

The Amotekun commander also disclosed the arrest of a 42-year-old man, Micheal Chinedu who was alleged to have defiled a nine-year-old girl in Oke Ijebu area of Akure.

Adeleye said the father of three lured the underaged girl to his room and raped her while the parents reported the incident to the Amotekun Corps.





Chinedu who denied raping the young girl said he did not penetrate but only inserted his finger into her private parts.

The Amotekun Commander, however, said the suspects will be arraigned before the court after conclusion of investigation.

