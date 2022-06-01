Ondo: I won’t leave, work against APC despite losing ticket — Awosika

One of the frontline senatorial aspirants in the just concluded primary elections of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo Central Senatorial district, Dr Tola Emmanuel Awosika, has promised not to leave or work against the party despite losing the party’s ticket during the election.

Awosika who conceded defeat to Niyi Adegbonmire said he remained committed to the party despite losing the ticket and expressed appreciation to his supporters and delegates who participated in the exercise.

According to him, his supporters stood by him before and after the party primary and commended them for standing strong despite the level of threats, intimidation and harassment meted out to him in the course of the electioneering process.

He, however, urged his supporters not to dump the party or work against the party despite the challenges facing the party, saying all crises will soon be resolved.

He expressed optimism that the party will overcome the current leadership crisis because there are still party members that believe in the party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

I want to specially express my profound gratitude to all delegates that voted for me and also my supporters across the state”





I am particularly excited and grateful for the massive support and acceptance gave to me from the beginning and all through the process leading to the primary election.

Today I am happy I have won the hearts of my people and I will never let them down. I will be there for you and continue to fight for you always and I will always be there.

I congratulate the APC on their choice and winner of this race and with the candidate well in the coming general election”

He expressed his willingness to continue to work with the party, just as he said he will continue to lift up people and contribute his quota to building the Ondo State that we all desire.

Awosika who polled 44 votes in the last Saturday’s primary election, lost the APC senatorial ticket to Adegbonmire who secured 144 votes.

