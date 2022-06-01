Redfearn, new Deloitte Africa CEO, assumes duty

Ruwayda Redfearn on Wednesday, June 1, assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Deloitte Africa, succeeding Lwazi Bam, who had been the firm’s CEO since 2012.

The appointment of Redfearn, Deloitte Africa’s first female CEO, had been announced in November last year.

“My vision is for Deloitte Africa to be a trusted global partner in Africa, an employer of choice for top talent across the continent and continue to make an impact that matters to our people, clients, and society,” Redfearn said of her appointment.

Redfearn says Deloitte seeks to realise its purpose and meaningful role in enhancing the competitiveness of its clients, creating fulfilling opportunities for its people, and being a socially accountable business.

“Taking into account the macro-economic volatility of the past decade; the global financial crisis of 2008, the recent pandemic economy and now the war on Ukraine, it is apparent that companies cannot rely on profitability alone to survive. They need to be purpose-led,” says Redfearn.

Redfearn says she plans to position Deloitte Africa to be at the forefront of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) conversation.





“Sustainable companies are those that will be able to weather the storm of geo-political factors and market volatility by becoming socially relevant. Future fit companies will remain viable because of their agency of multiple bottom lines, such as integrity, social responsibility and environmental custodianship,” explained Redfearn.

In April this year, Deloitte Global announced a $1 billion investment in the Deloitte Sustainability and Climate practice and Redfearn says part of this will be used to bolster Deloitte Africa’s own capabilities in this area, including key imminent appointments in this area.

As part of Deloitte’s transformation journey, Redfearn is the first female CEO of Deloitte Africa and its fourth consecutive black CEO. She takes office with a new 14-member ExCo that is 42 per cent female.

“I am excited and energised to work alongside this leadership team which brings a wealth of experience and talent. I look forward to helping shape Deloitte in the years ahead,” says Redfearn.

Redfearn started her career at Deloitte in 1997 and made partner in 2004 after having a two-year secondment in New York. Apart from a three-year period when she worked outside of Deloitte, she has been with the firm throughout her career. Redfearn served as the Office Managing Partner for the KZN region and managed the Risk Advisory business for the Eastern Seaboard. She was appointed to the Deloitte Africa Board in 2016 and has chaired the firm’s Remuneration Committee. She also serves on the Deloitte Global Board of Directors.

Redfearn, new Deloitte Africa CEO, assumes duty