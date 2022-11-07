Ondo gets new Chief Judge

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo gets new Chief Judge, Truck driver pole Ondo ,Pregnant woman, two minors, others arrested for oil bunkering, Ondo kidnap victim dies two weeks after release, shot in failed robbery attempt in Ondo, properties fire incidents, We've been turned to beggars, Court remands 31-year-old-man, Female kidnapper arrested in Ondo, Flood sweeps JSS student, ASUU Strike: Military disperse protesting Ondo students, Suspected quack Nurse arrested, Ondo Police arrest man, Driver jailed five years, Lightning kills four men, Pupils escaped death as fire guts school bus in Ondo, Herb seller docked, Shoemaker stabs landlord's son to death in Ondo, Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Prophetess arraigned over killing, Kidnappers kill two in Ondo, Ondo company risks closure, Truck kills okada rider in Ondo, driver on the run, Herdsmen kill five, injure others in fresh attack in Ondo community, Detained suspected ritual killer dies in police custody, 34-year-old allegedly killed, Two lovers, one other found dead inside apartment in Ondo, Tension in Ondo community,Timbers traders under the auspices of Ondo State Timbers Trade Association (OSTTA) on Wednesday protested over the continued ban on logging activities by the state government, Two social workers in court over baby swap in Ondo, Abductors of two little girls kidnapped in Ondo contact mother, One dies, houses destroyed after rainstorm in Ondo, Woman's remains found on road in Ondo, seals off 15 private hospitals, Ondo govt seals off mall, supermarkets, companies over environmental infractions, Ondo orders closure of Nightclub, School Feeding: No enough, over environmental law violation, Ondo Bank Robbery: , fiscal transparency rating, Ondo community laments, Three friends arrested, Ondo Kingmaker dies, Two-week-old baby, Ondo emerges second best, Ondo, Gunmen attack palace

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday, inaugurated Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola, as the new Acting Chief Judge for the state, following the retirement of Justice Williams Akintoroye last week.

Speaking during the inauguration, Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his government will continue to support the judiciary in the administration of fair and equitable justice.

He stressed that the executive will remain in its resolve not to interfere in the duties of the judiciary.

The governor challenged Justice Odusola to think of exceptional innovations that will lead to the quick dispensation of justice in courts across the State, and emphasised that “the burden of Ondo State Judiciary now rests on your shoulders.”

He said, “Every leadership position has its attendant challenges, the primary challenge before my Lord in this vantage position is the issue of delays in the delivery of justice.”

“Our courts are faced with a significant backlog of cases, especially criminal matters. This has continued to lead to many inmates in our correctional centres spending unreasonable periods of time in custody waiting for their day in court.

“The number of inmates at correctional centres is overwhelming. You must deliberately work on this my Lord, by putting in place appropriate policies and practice direction aimed at the quick dispensation of justice in courts across Ondo State.”

He further stressed that Akeredolu’s led administration had created the enabling environment for the judiciary arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

In his remark, Justice Odusola while expressing gratitude for his new position, promised strategic reforms in the State Judiciary system that would lead to quick justice dispensation in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Bandits kidnap village head, six others in Zamfara

Latest News

I will reclaim my ‘mandate” in Osun, Oyetola vows

Latest News

Ipapo monarch tasks Nigerians on PVC collection at town 50th annual day

Latest News

Bandits abduct, kill Katsina gov’s ‘chief cook’ after payment of N5…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More