Ondo gets new Chief Judge

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday, inaugurated Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola, as the new Acting Chief Judge for the state, following the retirement of Justice Williams Akintoroye last week.

Speaking during the inauguration, Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his government will continue to support the judiciary in the administration of fair and equitable justice.

He stressed that the executive will remain in its resolve not to interfere in the duties of the judiciary.

The governor challenged Justice Odusola to think of exceptional innovations that will lead to the quick dispensation of justice in courts across the State, and emphasised that “the burden of Ondo State Judiciary now rests on your shoulders.”

He said, “Every leadership position has its attendant challenges, the primary challenge before my Lord in this vantage position is the issue of delays in the delivery of justice.”

“Our courts are faced with a significant backlog of cases, especially criminal matters. This has continued to lead to many inmates in our correctional centres spending unreasonable periods of time in custody waiting for their day in court.

“The number of inmates at correctional centres is overwhelming. You must deliberately work on this my Lord, by putting in place appropriate policies and practice direction aimed at the quick dispensation of justice in courts across Ondo State.”

He further stressed that Akeredolu’s led administration had created the enabling environment for the judiciary arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.

In his remark, Justice Odusola while expressing gratitude for his new position, promised strategic reforms in the State Judiciary system that would lead to quick justice dispensation in the state.

