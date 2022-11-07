Bandits kidnap village head, six others in Zamfara

By Attahiru Ahmed -  Gusau
Suspected bandits have abducted the village head, Muhammad Dangaladima and six others in Kwangwami village in the Moriki emirate of Zurmi local government area in Zamfara State.
Recall that about ten people were recently kidnapped in the same Kwangwami community while working on their farm, a few kilometres away from the headquarters of the council.
A source in the area who pleaded to be anonymous lamented that a number of heavily armed men invaded the village of Kwangwami in the early morning of Monday and abducted the village head and six other villagers in the area.
“It’s unfortunate, we are now living in fear. Bandits are now threatening us. Recently, they abducted ten of our people who are still with them (the bandits),” he lamented.
He further revealed that the people of the area were not safe for now because bandits chase them both at farms and at their homes, and he appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to the aid of the people by deploying more security agencies to the locality.
However, the Zamfara state police public relations officer, Mohammed Shehu could not be reached on his mobile phone nor was he on the seat when Tribune Online visited the Command for his comment on the development.

