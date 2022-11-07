Market opens week flat, as investors stakes 103.3m shares worth N2.14bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba, Lagos
Market opens week flat, as investors stakes 103.3m shares worth N2.14bn, Equities market reverse previous day's gain as investors lose N24.1bn, Investors earn N7.2bn, Sell-offs on Airtel Africa, Equities investors lose N18.1bn , MTNN losses further dip, Geregu Power's 2.5bn shares , Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%, BUA Cement losses further dips , Equities investors lose N19bn, Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn, Local stock market decline, Bullish sentiment dominates market, stock market closed week, Bears persists to second consecutive week, Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Opening the week, Nigerian equities traded with mixed sentiments as the All-Share Index (ASI) closed flat at 44,269.43 points.

Thus, the market capitalization remained N24.11 trillion, with the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns unchanged at +1.0 per cent and +3.6 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 16 tickers lost relative to 11 gainers. Learn Africa and Cornerstone Insurance recorded the highest losses of the day after their share prices dipped by 9.5 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively; while Royal Exchange and Cutix topped the gainers’ list as their respective share value appreciated 9.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent.

Performance across sub-indices was varied, as the NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Oil/Gas indices fell by 0.81 per cent, 0.04 per cent, and 0.74 per cent, respectively, while the NGX Banking Index and the NGX Industrial Index rose by 0.48 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities on Monday showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 51.63 per cent.

A total of 103.27 million shares valued at N2.14 billion were exchanged in 3,206 deals. Zenith Bank led the volume chart with 15.13 million units traded, while Geregu led the value chart in deals worth N1.20 billion.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

 

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

 

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

 

Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow


There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Top News

FIRS appoints MTN, Airtel, others to withhold VAT

Latest News

Afreximbank signs MoU with BoI to promote trade, investment flows in Nigeria

Business News

‘Enabling ecosystem capable of solving problems facing African startups’

Business News

Africa Investment Forum 2022 draws $31bn in investor interest

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More