Ondo, Edo, Bauchi recorded 70% Lassa fever cases ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that three states of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi recorded 70 per cent of all 909 confirmed cases and 170 deaths of Lassa Fever cases as of week 34 from 25 states and 101 Local Government Areas.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Director and Head of Response Division, Dr Aderinola Olaolu, of NCDC at the Ministerial Press Briefing on update on COVID-19 response and Development in the Health Sector in Abuja.

He said response activities continue in all areas, particularly in areas of state advocacy, IPC support, and laboratory diagnostics.

On measles, Olaolu said impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt across several other areas including the increase in the risk of measles and a probable increase in yellow fever outbreaks due to delayed planned vaccination campaigns

According to him, “there have been 18,577 confirmed cases, and 190 deaths as at week 35 in 36 states & FCT and there are 40 LGAs with active outbreak. We continue to support state responses to measles outbreaks.

While giving an update on monkeypox, Olaolu said Nigeria have 815 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases, and 7 deaths this year from the outbreak.

“Globally, since January 1, 2022, 102 member states have reported more than 52,000 laboratory-confirmed cases to WHO, including 18 deaths.

“Our response continues with the development of monkeypox risk communication materials, provision of support to states with case identification, SORMAS reporting also.

“With regards to infection, prevention and control, we continue to train IPC focal persons, and develop IPC guidelines.





“Laboratory activities have continued and are being strengthened in areas of sample collection, and genomic sequencing.

“We recently held a meeting with key partner support, establishing areas of monkeypox research priorities including understanding animal reservoirs, population exposure, and genomics of transmission chains.

Olaolu further disclosed that the Agency has continued to record confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, just as in several other parts of the world.

“Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 is still exerting impacts globally, however, the effects of vaccinations, diagnostics and therapeutics are evident in our ability to continue with regular life.

“In Nigeria, we have had 5,547,250 samples tested, 264,802 confirmed cases, 257,880 discharged cases and unfortunately 3,155 deaths. The virus is still circulating and we must continue to adhere to all measures to prevent transmission while strengthening our capacity to respond across states”.

He, however, admonished Nigerians to continue to take responsibility to prevent COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“Take advantage of the increasing knowledge and resources we have to get tested early if you have symptoms or are exposed, and get vaccinated to prevent severe disease.

“As we have seen with COVID-19 and the outbreak of monkeypox in countries globally, diseases will continue to emerge, so we must learn to live safely and continue to protect our lives and livelihoods,” he said.

