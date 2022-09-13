APC vows to reconcile aggrieved members before elections

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says all discontents within the party will be put to rest before the next general elections.

The party’s national vice chairman (North-Central), Alhaji Muazu Bawa Rijau gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Tuesday.

Responding to various concerns raised during the meeting, Rijau noted that no serious political party is devoid of internal wrangling, adding that the party’s leadership has since activated its conflict resolution mechanism towards addressing the anomaly.

He said the reconciliation effort has already started yielding dividends with aggrieved members agreeing to jettison individual interests and work for the party’s victory during the forthcoming polls.

He expressed confidence that the party would retain Nasarawa State and Nigeria in the 2023 election.

Various speakers at the occasion called on the party’s leadership to address the crisis thrown up by the emergence of fake delegates lists during the last National Assembly primary in the state.

The party’s secretary in the state, Mr Aliyu Bello, specifically called for an investigation into the alleged substitution of candidates that emerged from the recently held primaries.

He alleged that the names of some candidates who won elections from the state were changed at the National Secretariat.

“I am very sure that the National Chairman of our great party is not aware of it, but some persons at the National Secretariat were doing it with an interior motive.

“The National Chairman should set up the machinery to investigate what has happened in order to increase the fortune of the party in the next election,” he said.

He advised those who lost the primaries to accept the outcome of the election in good faith and work for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

