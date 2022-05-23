Onolememen, ex-Works minister, clinches PDP senatorial ticket

Former Minister of Works, Dr Mike Onolememen, has been declared the winner of the Edo State Central Senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the primary election conducted on Monday, he scored 123 votes to defeat his nearest rival and former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Friday Itulah.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Onolememen, who was at one time the Minister of State for Defence, expressed confidence that he would go on to the general election to win.

He attributed his victory at Monday’s exercise to God and promised not to let the people of Esanland and the Senatorial Zone down if elected.

The Adolor of Uromi appealed for support and promised to prioritise the welfare of the people in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“At the end of the process, it pleases God to make me the winner of this contest and by the grace of God, I will go on to win the general election.





“I will urge you to come around me and by the grace of God, we lift Esanland higher and higher. That is my pledge for all Esan people. I will not disappoint them,” he said.

