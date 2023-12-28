The Borno State government has denounced the killing of a truck driver by a soldier at a military checkpoint along the Maiduguri-Ngamboru Ngala road in Borno State.

Speaking during a press conference at the Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri on Thursday, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum condemned the killing, describing it as inhumane and heinous, stating that such incidents should not happen again.

He noted that the killing of an innocent driver has negative repercussions on the fragile security situation of the state. The state government had discussions with the GOC 7 Division Nigeria Army to take necessary action, prevent future occurrences, and ensure that perpetrators are punished according to the law.

Zulum, represented by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjini, stated, “We will not take this issue lightly; anybody caught will be punished according to the law. We are not happy about it because a life was lost—a development that saddened our hearts. Anything that may bring confusion must be avoided, and anything that would prevent free movement must be avoided. Borno is now recovering from the Boko Haram insurgency, and people should be allowed to continue their daily activities freely.

“The Borno government is in discussion with GOC 7 Div to ensure free movement for farmers and travelers to reduce the negative effects of insurgency.

“We received the unfortunate news of a truck driver who lost his life in an incident with soldiers around Ngamboru Ngala way. The state government has opened the Ngamboru Ngala with the intention to encourage free movement for the recovery process of the state.”

The Secretary of the NURTW in Borno, Ahmad Musa, explained that the incident resulted from soldiers demanding money at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri-Ngamboru way. The situation escalated when the truck driver, Mohammed Bello, refused to give money. Musa stated that the driver was carrying humanitarian items to Central Africa when the soldiers stopped him.

“The soldiers asked him to give them money; then, he told them that the goods he carried were humanitarian items and cleared by the army headquarters Theater Command, North-East operation Hadin Kai. The soldiers replied, ‘Are we going to eat paper? Why are you showing papers?’ The driver reiterated that the goods he carried were cleared by the headquarters TC, that’s why I’m showing you the papers. The soldiers started beating him with a rifle grip until his death.”

Musa mentioned that if not for the state government’s intervention, the situation could have escalated.

In response, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Ajemusuyake Jingina, stated in a press release in Maiduguri that the 7 Division Nigerian Army had received a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Borno State Chapter on the alleged killing of their member, a truck driver named Mr. Mohammed Bello.

“The engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution to the incident. The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment towards ensuring that justice is served to the family, and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced. It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Division wishes to reassure the members of the general public once again that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE