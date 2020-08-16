Ondo 2020: ZLP set to announce former Commissioner, Adegbenro as Ajayi’s running mate

Some three days after receiving the Ondo State deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, into the fold of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, the party is expected to announce its choice for a running mate on Monday.

The party will be substituting its governorship candidate with Ajayi who joined the party last Friday and submit the new candidate at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to meet tomorrow’s deadline for final submission.

A chieftain of the party disclosed to Tribune Online that the party has finally settled for a running mate from the four names shortlisted by the leadership of the party in the state.

He said that party settled for the former Commissioner for Works, Mr Gboye Adegbenro, who hailed from Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government in Ondo Central senatorial district as his running mate

According to him, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Taofik Abdusalam, former commissioner for Sports, Hon. Yekini Olanipekun and former Commissioner for women affairs, Mrs Simi Odunbakun were among Akoko indigenes shortlisted as Ajayi’s running mate ticket.

However, the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja said Adegbenro would be unveiled on Monday

He said “yes, we have picked a running mate his name is Gboye Adegbenro. He would be announced tomorrow” ( Monday)

