Sanwo-Olu presents staff of office to Alara of Ilara

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the Alara of Ilara in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, reiterating his administration’s commitment to the fulfilment of his promise to spread infrastructure to all parts of Lagos State including Epe Division.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during the presentation at Alara’s palace in Ilara, said royal fathers were indispensable partners of government due to the roles they play as agents of development, promoters of peace and peaceful coexistence among all people and residents within their domain.

The governor assured the state government would continue to collaborate with traditional rulers in the state and ensure that their welfare was accorded the attention it deserved, even as he rejoiced with the monarch on the ascension of the throne. ancestors.

He said his choice by the kingmakers and wide acceptance by his people to lead them and be the custodian of the culture and tradition of the kingdom was a reflection of their trust and confidence in his ability to positively impact the fortune of the land and its people.

“On behalf of myself, the government and people of Lagos State, I rejoice with Your Royal Majesty as you ascend the stool of your ancestors. Your choice by the Kingmakers and wide acceptance by your people to lead them and be the custodian of the culture and tradition of this Kingdom is a reflection of their trust and confidence in your ability to positively impact the fortune of this landscape and its people.

“Kabiyesi, your position as Chairman of Epe Divisional Council of Obas and Chiefs as well as Vice Chairman at the state level confers on you great responsibility which you are expected to discharge with a high sense of responsibility guided by the overall interest of our dear state.

“You have a responsibility to provide leadership, promote cooperation, friendship and the spirit of togetherness among the comity of royal fathers and chiefs within the division and at the state level,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also enjoined Oba Ogunsanwo to use his wealth of experience for the development of Ilara, Epe Division and Lagos State as a whole, noting that the monarch was bringing to the revered stool a rich background of decades of experience and accomplishments in his professional calling and an astute administrator.

“It gives me great joy to note that Your Royal Majesty is bringing to this highly revered stool a rich background of decades of experience and accomplishments in your professional calling and an astute administrator. Part of these accomplishments was recorded during your tenure as Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service,” he said.

“All of these, I have no doubt, Your Royal Majesty will bring to bear on the development of Ilara, Epe Division and Lagos State as a whole.

“Now that Kabiyesi has ascended the throne, I enjoin all the sons and daughters of Ilara to rally round the king so that his reign will be glorious and usher in unprecedented development to this ancient and historic kingdom,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the people of Epe over Saturday’s death of the Balogun of Epe and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak.

Governor Sanwo-Olu led some state cabinet members, which include his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Tayo Ayinde and Commissioner Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), among others to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Razak at the late APC chieftain residence in Epe.

He described the late APC chieftain was an illustrious son of Lagos State and a great leader who was well known for his passionate commitment to the development of his people and Lagos State.

“Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with the people of Epe division on the sad and painful demise of Chief Lanre Razak KLM, an illustrious son of our state and a great leader who is well known for his passionate commitment to the development of his people and Lagos State.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul a peaceful rest and may He give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear his painful loss,” he said.

Also speaking at Razak’s residence, the state deputy governor, Dr Hamzat, also condoled with the deceased family, saying the APC chieftain left a good legacy for those coming behind him, urging the family to emulate the good virtues of the late Razak.

Responding on behalf of the deceased family, late Razak’s first son, Ibrahim, said his father left a good legacy for them, assuring that the family would do everything possible to ensure the investment would not be in vain.

“He left a good legacy for us. He was a giver of love, kindness and money. He had given so much to his family, state and the country. We are sure that the harvest will come. We hope the state will remember him,” he said.

