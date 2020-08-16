Bauchi denies not patronising indigenous suppliers in ongoing housing project

Amidst allegations of not patronising indigenous suppliers to execute the ongoing housing projects across the state, Bauchi State government has declared that it is far from the truth and the figment of the imagination of the peddlers.

Reacting to the allegations, State Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Hamisu Muazu Shira while speaking with journalists at the Government House Bauchi on Sunday after an emergency visit with the contractors, said that every skilled worker on site is from Bauchi State.

The Commissioner said that Alind Nigeria Limited and other local suppliers have already made supply of the all the materials needed now for the project to contractors handling the housing it.

Hamisu Shira said, “The truth of the matter is that no supplier was side-lined in our housing project. We have earlier promised to patronise materials of our indigenous contractors in the execution of the project.”

He added, “After we received complaints on the non-patronising of the materials of our local suppliers. I called a meeting with the contractors and we discussed extensively. But they told us that for now, they can’t buy the materials they don’t require at this stage.

“With this, I want to appeal to our indigenous contractors and suppliers to bear and be patient with us, I want to assure them that we will buy their materials as part of our strategy of patronizing local materials.”

The commissioner also said that with the successes sọ far recorded by the state government in the execution of the project, the Federal Government says it will not hesitate in supporting the completion of the housing scheme.

He added that “We are being commended by the Federal Government, as Bauchi is the leading state in all the states of the North East where the project is ongoing. In appreciation to the level of our work, the Family Homes is now willing to release the remaining N6 billion for the completion of project.”

The commissioner further said that “We are willing to patronise local contractors. We have that intention. As far as we are concerned, our contractors handling the project are doing what they were told to do and that is to patronise local contractors who have qualitative service to offer.”

Hamisu Shira also used the medium to commend the governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for insisting on the use of quality materials for the execution of the project.

It will be recalled that the state government embarked on the construction of 2,500 units of houses spread across the six emirate councils in the state in its determination to provide houses for the middle-class people at an affordable cost.

