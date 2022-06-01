On need to realign Lagos PDP

This is a call on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee to urgently rescue the party in Lagos because the party structure has been hijacked and internal democracy has been eroded.

It is important to immediately wade into the matter before it snowballs into a crisis which might tear the party apart because presently, the future of Lagos PDP is bleak and discouraging.

The recently concluded primaries is a proof that all is not well within the party as delegates were sidelined by the people who just came into the party a few months ago, in connivance with some PDP leaders known for a history of working against the party during elections.

In spite of the state executive’s objection to the skewed adhoc list, they forced their way to ensure that their candidate emerged winners, even with clear objections from all other aspirants. It is time for the hierarchy of the party and other statutory bodies to as a matter of urgency, call the committee to order for the survival of the party.

All primaries conducted by PDP in the state were in shambles. The whole exercise was a complete sham and a charade, as it was predetermined and the committee only came to execute personal agenda.

The adhoc delegate list was not followed. No accreditation was carried out. The election venues were changed arbitrarily and new venues were picked by the favoured candidates of people who just crossed to the party.

The elections cannot be said to be free, fair and credible and there was no internal democracy in the elections. The adhoc list brought to Lagos State was made to favour one candidate. It was a big fraud and a total sellout.

Definitely our great party has been sold to the APC. The 2023 elections will be APC vs APC in Lagos State and will greatly disappoint Lagosians who are desperately yearning for a change in the state.

The credibility of the gubernatorial primary was further eroded when four of the six contestants withdrew. There is obviously a grave problem in Lagos State PDP chapter. All the known stakeholders in the party have been sidelined.

A stitch in time saves nine, if the PDP national leaders indeed desire victory, they will look into the issue now.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos