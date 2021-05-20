On faulty foundations

One of the tragedies befalling us as a nation is our attempt to build strong structures on weak foundations. In public schools, a JSS 3 student cannot add, subtract or divide fractions. In police stations, you cannot obtain justice without offering a bribe. In government offices, nothing is done on merit. For instance, to obtain your NIN, you must come armed with thousands of naira.

Corruption is one great power limiting Nigeria’s greatness. Unless corruption loses its grip on Nigerians, all the rhetoric in the media and other discussion platforms will be exercised in futility. We will remain trapped and as long as we allow greed get hold of our lives, it will be difficult to shake off corruption.

My prayer is that God’s fire will visit our foundations for the much needed reconstruction. President Buhari may listen to this advice: that the idea of restructuring like many other ideas has a short shelf life. He should act now before its “Best before” date. The best before date is now. Before the agitations for separation reaches a point of no return. Eddie Rickenbacher said, “I can give you a six-word formula for success: think things through – then follow through.”

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

