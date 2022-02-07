On extortion by touts extorting at Challenge-Orita Road

I want to draw the attention of the Oyo State Government to the menace of traffic touts parading themselves as officers on enforcement duty to drivers parked along Challenge/Orita Road, and other parts of Ibadan metropolis.

These acclaimed traffic officers with the insignia of Oyo State Government Traffic Management patrol this road with tricycles or taxis. Once they sight a car parked off the road temporarily with the hazard lights on, they get down, open the car do and go inside.

Then the harassment and negotiations begin on the extent the traffic law has been contravened.

They collect between N5,000 to N50,000 or even more and after collecting, the search for another victim would start.

The motorists are oblivious as there are no non-parking signs on display and they get continuously extorted. This is not just appalling but totally repugnant and the Oyo State Government must act now before the menace gets out of hand.

Assam George

Orita-Challenge, Ibadan.