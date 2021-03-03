On closure of boarding schools

The recent decision taken by the Nigerian government on total closure of boarding schools in some states of the federation clearly depicts the inability of our security agencies to counter attack abductors who are traumatising us.

It is no longer news that students and their parents as well are facing devastating security pandemic as the security status of students has been breached to the extreme and students are being victimised by their abductors who fearlessly hold them captives.

It is very frustrating that some public school boarding facilities have been closed as announced by the governments in some states of the federation. The decision shows that government can no longer protect the students despite the fact that Nigeria has been recognised as one of the African countries with strongest military power but annoyingly, the domestic crises are far beyond the control of the government.

One of the mistakes made by the government was negotiating with the abductors instead of attacking them fiercely and ruthlessly like the criminals that they are, this would have stopped the series of abductions we are witnessing.

I will like to remind the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari that he took oath on assumption of office to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians. Therefore, he is under obligation to do the needful without fear or hesitation and curb criminality, especially in the North.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki

Bauchi State.

