Reconciliation should be given a chance in Sasa community

It is impossible for people to live together without misunderstandings and disagreement but reconciliation or settlement should be given a chance in every community for peaceful coexistence. Stakeholders in Shasha community should proffer amicable settlement between Hausas and Yorubas residing and trading at Shasha market in Ibadan.

Some people have been using the social media to create tension with the intention of causing ethnic crisis between Hausas and Yorubas in the community. It is not good for anyone to engage in activities that can cause crisis in the state through fake news.

The people of Oyo State are civil and accommodating and Governor Abdulahi Ganduje can testify to this. His daughter, Fatima is of Kano State married to the son of the former governor and he can attest to the humane and accommodating nature of the people of Oyo State.

While the four northern governors that visited Oyo State also testified that the Shasha mayhem was not a tribal conflict, confirming that the people of Oyo State are not ethnic bigots. It is therefore disheartening that while the governors that visited debunked rumours of an ethnic crisis, the Senate president, Alhaji Ahmad Lawan, who did not come to Ibadan to assess the state of things is trying to heat up the polity by accusing the Yoruba leaders of fueling the crisis.

The four governors that came and can attest to the truth should endeavour to educate the Senate President on the truth about the incident. Also, the Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Bala Mohammed should emulate the four northern governors whose interest is to broker peace despite what had happened. Encouraging Fulani herdsmen to illegally carry AK47 on the pretext of defence is indirectly calling for war and this is not good.

Barrister Jimoh AbdulMumin,

Ibadan.

