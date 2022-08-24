On adverts for citizenship at Abuja airport

With grave concern, I condemn the display of a flex banner at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja advertising the citizenship of other countries with the inscription “obtain and enjoy the citizenship of Vanuatu, Grenada and Turkey” with further information such as the website and phone numbers.

On 10th of August, 2022, I was at the airport where I observed the flagrant display of the flex banner at the International departure section of the airport.

The airport is the gateway in and out of the country, and it speaks volumes about our image. Therefore, the conspicuous placement of such adverts at the airport is not only indecent but quite unpatriotic.

Emigrating temporarily or permanently is one of the fundamental human rights of every citizen in a democratic nation like Nigeria, according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 in Article 13.

However, it leaves much to be desired if Nigerians are being enticed, induced or even deceived to dump their fatherland for other countries through citizenship adverts in the public facility.

I doubt if Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) or the Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage, an agency of the Federal Capital Territory Authority endorsed this advert or the placement at the international departure section of the airport.

As it were, one of the mandates of APCON or any signage agency is to ensure “that every advertisement shall be honest, legal, decent and truthful”. The aforesaid is not decent enough for a country which needs its skilled workers as a bastion of development.

Apart from the unsuitability of the advert at one of the busiest airports in Nigeria, it is distasteful to know a public facility is now an avenue for traveling agencies to promote their trade which, possibly, could be an attempt to fleece innocent Nigerians.

Nigeria is no doubt passing through a turbulent period but we cannot be too hopeful or too optimistic of a better Nigeria. The information online on emigrating from one country to another as well as the sponsored posts/adverts of traveling agents/agencies should be enough for anyone who wishes to leave the country. Thus, outdoor advertising of such particularly at the airport is untoward and condemnable.

I hereby call on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ministry of Aviation and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to ensure that our airports or public facilities do not serve as avenues to promote unverified, unsuitable, unapproved, indecent or unpatriotic products or services.

Otunba Adejare Adegbenro

dejare.adegbenro@gmail.com.

