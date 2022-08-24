The state of the economy

Letters
By Oladimeji Michael Olalekan
Inflation has inflicted hardship on the citizenry despite the fact that many are working harder than before. Comparatively speaking, there is often little or no difference between those who have a means of livelihood and jobless people in the country.

The economy is in a terrible state. Like the Yoruba say, people are working like elephants but eating like a rat! Some people of marriageable age prefer celibacy these days as many of them are jobless.

The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing on a daily basis.  The naira-dollar exchange rate is being cited by those creating and slamming excessively high prices on their products. The situation is so bad that even vendors of locust beans are not left out when it comes to inflating the price of the commodity.

Many landlords and estate managers have been making life difficult for their prospective tenants by demanding unlawful sums of money apart from the annual rent. They tell the tenants that  building materials are now costly despite the fact that some of the houses were built three decades ago.

Everybody is referring to the state of the economy while making life difficult for others. Many industries that used to provide jobs for young school leavers have closed down. Many  young Nigerians have relocated to  foreign countries, seeking greener pastures.

The  people in authority should do the needful. They should revamp the economy.

 

Oladimeji Michael Olalekan

Ibadan.

