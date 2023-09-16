Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was blasted by Oluwo Of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi for commanding the traditional rulers at the commissioning of the Iseyin campus of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, to stand up and sit down as a sign of respect to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde at the event.

The monarch, who frowned at the former president’s action in a statement in Osogbo, described the outburst as disrespectful to the traditional authorities, which he said the royal fathers who not tolerate.

He wondered whether Obasanjo could do that to the traditional rulers in the North.

Oluwo, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, noted that Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will.

He further kicked against the claim of Obasanjo that the governor’s position is superior to that of any king.

“I trust myself and my stool. At death, there are certain things my soul will not take, let alone when alive, active, and kicking. I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble and desecrating of traditional institutions from the old man. Respect should be earned, not demanded. “

“Traditional Rulers respect their subjects too. There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy, and respect. “

” What was displayed by the former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo, was an affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland. An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him; those Royal Fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed.

I”ve strong assurance that such will never happen in some few monarchs I will not mention “Iwo kogba igbakugba”

“The that Obasanjo can never do that to the traditional rulers in the North. As a responsible monarch, you don’t have to join any secret society where you may be controlled by a teacher or even a herbalist. He submitted.





