Oluremi Tinubu commissions 100-bed mother, child specialist hospital in Gombe

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, performed the official commissioning of the 100-bed capacity ultra-modern mother and child specialist hospital in Gombe.

The hospital, named in her honour, is part of the government’s efforts through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Tinubu “has opened doors to life, hope and a brighter future for women and children of Gombe and beyond.”

She emphasised that maternal and child health remains at the heart of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to ensure every Nigerian child has a healthy start in life.

“It is my belief that this facility will provide quality health services, reduce maternal and infant mortality and bring relief to countless families,” the First Lady said.

She expressed profound gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, his wife Hajiya Asma’u, and the people of Gombe for naming the hospital after her, commending the Governor’s sustained commitment to healthcare development.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, in her remarks, said the project underpins Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 which focuses on good health and well-being.

The inauguration was attended by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, his wife, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and other dignitaries.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

