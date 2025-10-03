BREAKING: Sean Diddy sentenced to over four years in prison

American rapper and singer, Sean John Combs, popularly known as Sean Diddy, has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related offenses.

He will receive credit for time served, having already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to ABC News, before the sentence was read, Combs tearfully apologised in court, saying, “I’ve been humbled and broken to my core.”

Federal prosecutors had pushed for at least 11 years in prison, while his defence team requested no more than 14 months.

When the sentence was announced, Combs sat expressionless, his hands clasped in his lap, head slightly lowered.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the case, thanked Cassie Ventura and another witness identified as “Jane” for their testimony.

“You stood up to power,” the judge said. “The number of people who you reached is incalculable.”

He also acknowledged Combs’s business success and impact on the Black community, noting, “I have considered the fact that you are a self-made artist and businessman who has inspired and lifted up communities. Your work history, impact on the Black community, and entrepreneurship are celebrated and iconic.”

The judge further commended Combs for getting sober, but made clear that his past achievements could not erase the seriousness of the crimes.

“A history of good works cannot wash away the record in this case,” Subramanian said. “You used that abuse to get your way, especially when it came to ‘freak-offs’ and hotel nights. This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane into thoughts of ending their lives. That is the reality of what happened.”

He added that the conduct spanned more than a decade and occurred “with tremendous frequency,” stating that Combs “paid for and organised these acts.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE