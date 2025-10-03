Diddy apologises for ‘disgusting, shameful’ actions ahead of sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs, convicted on interstate prostitution charges, apologised in court on Friday ahead of his sentencing on prostitution charges, telling a federal judge he has “changed for the better.”

“I can’t change the past, but I can change the future,” Diddy apologised for actions and told Judge Arun Subramanian at the U.S. District Courthouse in Manhattan.

He apologised to former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman identified as “Jane,” both of whom accused him of abuse.

“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick. I was sick from the drugs. I was out of control. I needed help and I didn’t get the help,” Combs said.

“I lost all of my businesses and lost my career and destroyed my reputation, and most of all, I lost my self-respect,” he added.

“I have been humbled and broken to my core. I hate myself right now. I’ve been stripped down to nothing.”

Combs broke down in tears as he addressed his mother, Janice Combs, who was seated in the courtroom. “You taught me better,” he said. “You raised me better.”

Prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in prison, arguing that Combs is “unrepentant” and poses a risk to others. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the court his behaviour is “something the public must be protected from.”

His lawyers painted a different picture, with attorney Nicole Westmoreland describing him as an entrepreneur who has supported social justice and the Black community. Lead counsel Marc Agnifilo said, “I don’t think he needs any more punishment.”

Combs’ children also spoke in his defence. Quincy Brown described him as a “changed man,” while Christian Combs asked the judge to “please give us grace and please give him mercy.”

Federal prosecutors last year accused Combs of running a criminal enterprise and organising drug-fuelled events. He denied wrongdoing but was convicted in July on two prostitution charges after a seven-week trial. The jury cleared him of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

His legal team argued that he never led a criminal scheme and that his accusers participated willingly in the events.

Before sentencing, Combs submitted a letter to the judge saying: “I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.”

Subramanian denied bail after the verdict, and Combs has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn.

