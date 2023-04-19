DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the traditional ruler of Asaba, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien and his subjects for the peace and cooperation they have shown to the state government and other ethnic nationalities which has helped in the development of the town on the River Niger.

Okowa gave the commendation while inaugurating some projects, including legislative complex built by the chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, Dr Kelvin Ezenyili.

The outgoing governor, who pointed out that Asaba as a state capital territory was becoming the fastest growing in terms of development across the nation, said “our efforts at peace-building have helped in the development of Asaba and our brothers from the South-East are finding a lot of comfort here.

“The warm environment and the friendly attitude of the indigenes of Asaba, have helped attract a lot of people to Asaba. So, I commend them for that.

“We have continued to stay focused in bringing the needed development to Asaba. Just recently, beyond other developmental infrastructure, we have built the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park.

“I believe that the park is obviously bringing a lot of attraction to the city. The Film Village will soon take off as they are twin projects. For those who have not been there, they should find time to visit.

“We have also upgraded the Dennis Osadebay University and when you find time to be there, you will appreciate better the works that are being done there.

“There are still some people who believe that we have not done enough. I do not want to praise myself, but I know that I am leaving Asaba as the capital territory much better than we met it.

“I believe that what we did was the right thing. Are they things yet undone? Yes. But that is why government is a continuum. I believe that emphasis will also be paid to Asaba, going forward.

“We should not hurriedly forget about the storm drainage which was used to tackle the flooding which used to be an issue in Asaba. I thank God that we have been able to make Asaba much more livable.

“Government alone cannot do the development of the state capital. We need to invite our friends to invest here and add to the development of the capital,” he said.





Okowa added that local government administration remained an integral part of the nation’s democracy in view of its pivotal role in grassroots development.

He said that laws made by the local government legislative arms were necessary for the growth and development of communities, adding that his administration had continued to collaborate with local government areas for the development of the state.

He congratulated the council boss for executing the landmark projects and for engaging no fewer than 200 environmental marshals to ensure cleanliness of the environment in collaboration with the state’s Waste Management Board.

Earlier, the council’s chairman had said that the legislative chamber was conceived and built by the council to provide a conducive working environment for councillors in the local government.

Ezenyili added that the legislative chamber was named after Dr. Maryam Babangida in recognition of the pioneering role she played in the empowerment of rural women in the country.

He said that apart from the Leader of the Legislative Arm, none of the councillors had an office to perform legislative assignment as they to sit under the tree whenever they are around.

