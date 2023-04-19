Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission, (EARCOM), Dr (Mrs.) Dorothy Thompson, has tasked stakeholders and citizens of the state to ensure the forthcoming national population census reflects the correct population of the state.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, Thompson disclosed that EARCOM is set to embark on awareness campaign on the commencement and importance of participation of all in the population and housing census exercise.

Emphasising the importance of the head count, Mrs. Thompson explained that having an accurate and authentic census figure for the state and nation is necessary to ascertain the exact demographic data of its citizens for adequate planning and development purposes.

Thompson, who frowned at perceived politicisation of the exercise, dispelled fears spreading that people will be taxed by government if they get counted, noting that shying away from being counted will negatively affect the state as it will be left to depend on wrong demographics and data for its sociopolitical and economic plans.

She stressed that accurate census would help in annual budget planning as demographic data population is one of the indices Federal Government consider in the allocation sharing formula to various states.

She therefore, urged citizens to ensure their entire households are counted and asked census officials to shun shortchanging any part of the state in terms of inadequate and accurate population database.

On non indigenous residents of the state, Thompson charged them not to return to their states of origin during the exercise to be counted as they are residing in Akwa Ibom and depend on the resources of the state for their daily activities.

She insisted that everyone should get counted in their places of abode so that the state will not be cheated in population database.

She enjoined traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of organisations and civil society groups to sensitise the people to take the issue of making themselves available to be captured in the population and housing census exercise which commences on May 3.

Thompson sued for cooperation from the people with census agents and asked the people not to display any form of resentment or hostility towards them as they are on a critical national assignment.

She opined that any propaganda aimed at dissuading the people against participating in the exercise is counter-productive and should be condemned.





Thompson used the opportunity to commend Governor Udom Emmanuel for prudent management of the resources of the state even without reliable population database and gave assurance that the state government will do all it can to ensure a successful population and housing census exercise in the state.

She further stated that the Commission under her watch would utilise her full structure and personnel to carry out mass sensitisation campaign in all the 31 local government areas to get the people involved to support the 2023 census.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE