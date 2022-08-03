Okeagi day: Kogi community launches N25m development fund

Okeagi Community in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State have launched a N25m community developments fund as part of activities to mark this year’s edition of Okeagi Day.

The occasion was held at Okeagi came with lamentations over the deplorable condition of the road linking Mopa, headquarters of Mopamuro LGA and Okeagi, through to Imela within the LGA, with a clarion call for immediate government intervention.

The event which was tagged “Okeagi Day 2022 Yam Festival and Launching of N25M Town Hall Development Fund”, had indigenes, friends of the community and well wishers from far and near celebrated and donated towards the development of the community.

The ceremony was co-chaired by business mogul, Otunba Muyiwa Ibeun and Member, House of Representatives for Ikeja/Ojodu Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Rt Hon James Abiodun Faleke who was represented by Mr Olumuyiwa Omoniwa.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, the Secretary of Planning Committee of Okeagi Day 2022, Mr Moses Bablo disclosed that Okeagi Day debuted since 1993 but skipped consecutively in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Aside from the Town Hall project which the groundbreaking was done during the 2019 Okeagi Day and N6.5m raised, Mr Bablo identified the Mopa-Okeagi-Imela road as a major challenge confronting the community.

“From the Oba’s speech, our major concern is our road. Mopa to Okeagi to Imela is 14 kilometres, while Okeagi to imela is 12km. It is just 8km from Mopa to Okeagi and see our suffering.

“We call on Kogi State Government, our representative In Yagba Federal Constituency, Kogi West Senator and all other well placed officials of government to come to our aid as Okeagi is the food basket of Mopamuro due to the arable land”, he said.

In his remarks, the Mopamuro LGA Council boss, Hon Moses Sunday David described Okeagi as a great community whose people are never tired of community self help projects.

Hon Moses enjoined the people to remain fervent in what they do (communal help). He pledged the support of the local government within the available resources to see that the people benefitted as expected from dividends of democracy.

Dignitaries who either were personally present or sent their representatives and goodwill/donations included the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for Kogi West Senatorial District, Hon Sunday Karimi and African Democratic Congress (ADC) flagbearer and incumbent member of House of Representatives for Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon Leke Abejide who was the Chief Launcher and Special Guest of Honour respectively; the flagbearer of Accord Pary (AP) for Kogi West Senate, Chief (Dr) M D Eseyin; flagbearers of the APC, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Yagba Federal Constituency, namely Engr Folorunsho Olafemi, Hon Jeremiah Oladokun and Hon T J Faniyi; Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Hon Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo, Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, Chairman, Mopamuro Local Government, Hon Moses Sunday David, Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Commission, Hon Femi Iroja, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon Mrs Bolanle Ampitan, Chief Oluseyi Omotosho, the Akeweje of Oggaland; Engr Toba Adebayo Belushi; Chief Olushola Mofobi, Chief Edward Meseko, ADC and PDP candidates for Mopamuro State House of Assembly Constituency, Hon Daniel Jones and Hon Oyebode Makinde respectively, Kingsley Femi Fanwo Foundation (KFFF) family, Ibukunoluwa Social Club, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE