NHIA to cover 83 million Nigerians, abolish out-of-pocket expenditure, says DG 

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof. Mohammed Sambo has disclosed that 83 million vulnerable Nigerians will be covered under the compulsory social health insurance scheme.

Sambo also said that the NHIA act will completely abolish out-of-pocket expenditure for Nigerians when fully implemented.

He revealed this at a one-day workshop and news conference for health correspondents on the NHIA act in Abuja.

Sambo said the journey of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) is on course as the authority is ready to implement the act and get Nigerians internalised.

According to Sambo: “With the NHIA, efforts to tackle the high incidence of poverty caused by out-of-pocket expenses for health care, through health insurance for all categories of Nigerians by 2030 is now more realisable than ever before.”

“The moment President Muhammadu Buhari signed the act, the NHIA act empowers the authority to see to it that all Nigerians and legal residents have health insurance. This is a complete departure from the previous law that made health insurance optional.

“The NHIA act brings renewed prospects for the delivery of effective health insurance in Nigeria, fundamentally resets the ecosystem.





“The act establishes and empowers the NHIA to ensure the provision of health insurance for all Nigerians through a mandatory mechanism, in collaboration with state health insurance agencies.

“Specifically, Sections 25 and 26 of the act established the Vulnerable Group Fund (VGF), indicating the various sources from which funding would be drawn.

“Furthermore, the legislation strengthens the NHIA to discharge a wide range of regulatory and promotion functions to ultimately ensure that every Nigerian receives access to quality and affordable health care.”

On the inclusion of cancer treatment in the NHIA programme, Sambo said the agency is in partnership with Roche Products Nigeria Limited on the cancer care reimbursement initiative.

“Roche will pay 50% of the amount, NHIA will pay 30% of the money, and the patient pay 20% of the amount.”

“Significantly, the law provides for the establishment of the Vulnerable Group Fund (VGF) and outlines sources of funding for it.

“For the records, nowhere does the law impose a telecoms tax as a source of funding.” He emphasised.