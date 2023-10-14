A Niger Delta militant group, the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, has drawn attention to palpable tension in the creeks and waterways of the Niger Delta region due to alleged secret plans to re-award a new Pipeline Surveillance Contract to a former militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo.

According to the SEFFND, awarding the contract solely to Tompolo while undermining other ethnic nationalities and stakeholders from the crude oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region will lead to a potential crisis.

In a statement issued by the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta (SEFFND), they expressed their concern and resistance against the proposed award of the contract to Tompolo alone.

Parts of the statement read “now it is that same man that, the GMD NNPC MELE KYARI and Sen. Heineken Lokpobri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources have decided to re award the entire pipeline surveillance contract to be in charge of one man alone. We the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters will not fold our hands in the creek to watch and allow such to happen and we have decided to join hands with other Militant groups and stakeholders from the region to declare war against the GMD NNPC MELE KYARI and Sen. Heineken Lokpobri.

“We have also compiled the list of those cabals in the corridors of Aso Villa, who have already collected billions of dollars in order to re-award the pipeline surveillance contract to the same old contractors to the detriment of other ethnic nationalities and stakeholders from the region.

“We want to make it clear to the federal government and Nigerians that, if this contract is re awarded through the back door without conveying a meeting of foremost former Militant leaders including Tompolo, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, King Ateke Tom, Gen. Ebikabowei Victor-Ben also known as Boaloaf, High Chief Bibopre Ajube also known as Shoot Asight and other notable ex-militant leaders and critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, whatever that will befall the oil pipelines and the oil facilities in the region should be blamed on Kyari and Lokpobiri.”

The group called on President Bola Tinubu, as well as other concerned Nigerians and the international community, to hold the GMD NNPC, Mele Kyari, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, accountable for these actions.

They reiterated their determination not to allow one individual to control the entire oil facilities and pipelines in the Niger Delta, emphasizing their readiness to collaborate with other agitating militant groups and ex-militant leaders to prevent such an outcome.

