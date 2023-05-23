FARMERS and agricultural extension workers in Ogun State have entered into a partnership to promote wholesome farm practices to overcome the challenges of yam cultivation, including climate change.

This was revealed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during a training programme organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to bring farmers and agricultural extension workers up to date with the current realities in the sector.

State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ayo Ajayi, and a representative of the Ministry from Abuja, Mrs Esther Moyo, encouraged the participants to make judicious use of the technical assistance and knowledge gained at the training.

In her remarks, the acting Programme Manager of the State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP), Mrs Solape Awe, restated the state government’s commitment to providing conducive environment for the people to engage in profitable farming.

Similarly, Director, Agricultural Extension Services, Mrs Adeola Sobukonla; and the resource person, Mr Clement Ogunseye, maintained that climate change was posing huge limitations to yam farmers, and advised them to review the planting and harvesting periods as well as upgrade the quality of their planting materials.

