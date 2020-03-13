Ogun working to make success of 2020 hajj —Board

MUSLIM communities in Egba and Yewa divisions of Ogun State have been assured of the state government’s readiness to put in place necessary facilities towards a hitch-free 2020 hajj exercise.

The ad hoc chairman of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB), Imam Miftaudeen Majekodunmi, gave the assurance during a sensitisation visit to the residence of the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu, in Abeokuta.

Majekodunmi urged the clerics to use their connections and influence to reach out to Muslims on the commencement of registration and payment of hajj fare deposits for year 2020.

He said the rumoured cancellation of hajj operation this year should be disregarded, saying the recent ban on umrah by the Saudi Arabia authorities was only a matter of precaution.

“Saudi Arabia authorities are on top of the situation, as measures are being taken to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“To this end, they have established screening facilities at all entery points into Saudi Arabia.

“The ban, therefore, is only for a short while. We are also assuring you that your welfare will be taken care of, by the special grace of Allah,” he said.

In his contribution, the executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen, gave the assurance that this year’s hajj would be better in terms of provision of adequate welfare.

He urged all imams and alfas in the state to enlighten the public on the state government’s readiness to ensure a successful hajj operation.

“We want to leverage on the network and goodwill of the League of Imams and Alfas across the state to reach out to all Muslim faithful and intending pilgrims on the ongoing hajj registration and also assure them of a hitch-free Hajj exercise, as all hands are on deck,” he said.

The President, League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State, who is also the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu, in his remark, implored the management of the board to be upright and honest in their dealings with pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Igbogila Muslim Community in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, led by the President, League of Imams and Alfas, Yewa Zone, Sheikh Sikirullahi Babalola, represented by his deputy, Usman Fassasi, expressed their readiness to support Governor Dapo Abiodun, promising to disseminate the message of hajj to all and sundry.

He appreciated government for the support given during 2019 hajj exercise and then called for hajj fare review and thorough screening in order to encourage more participation by devoted Muslims.