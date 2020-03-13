I will be fair to all sections —Hajj commission boss

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has promised to be fair to all in the discharge of his duties.

Hassan made the promise last weekend in Abuja at a prayer session organised for him by his friends.

According to Hassan, NAHCON under him will be a reference point for hajj operations all over the world.

He described his new position as that of trust and promised to give his best at all times.

“I represent every Muslim community in Nigeria, not a tribe, and I will be fair to all. I am going to do my very best in the discharge of my duties, but I also want you all to pray for me at all times to succeed in this new and great assignment. It is a position of trust and I will not disappoint all of you,” he said.

He thanked the organisers and everyone present for doing him the honour.

The Missioner, Al Habibiyah Islamic Centre, Guzape, Abuja, Imam Fuhad Adeyemi, who gave a word of admonition at the event, asked the new NAHCON helmsman to make prayer his watchword.

Imam Adeyemi, who was represented by Imam Sulaiman Aliyu Alagbe, said it is Almighty Allah that has chosen and honoured Hassan to head NAHCON and called on everyone to continue to pray for him.

The cleric urged the NAHCON boss to be just in discharging his duties and continue his acts of kindness and goodness which, he said, had drawn him close to his subordinates.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee of friends of the new NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Abdul-Wasiu Showole, said the prayer session was organised to seek spiritual guidance and protection for Alhaji Hassan as he commences his tenure as NAH ON helmsman.

“Because our Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said that prayer is the sword of the believers, we find it exigent to support the new NAHCON chairman with spiritual safeguard to pilot the affairs of this strategic organisation in the overall interest of the Muslim Ummah and, indeed, Nigeria.

“We have taken this prayer very seriously because we consider Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan’s success at NAHCON as our collective success. The achievement of success by the current administration at NAHCON is not only strategic but also critical to the continued success of hajj operations in Nigeria. It is also important to take NAHCON to the next level,” he said.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of Muslim groups like Abuja Muslim Forum, MICA and The Companion as well as selected personalities.

They prayed Almighty Allah to make the NAHCON boss the symbol of beauty of Islam in Nigeria and all over the world.

A highlight of the event was the reading of the Holy Qur’an to guide the NAHCON chairman in his new assignment.

Hassan is the first NAHCON boss to be appointed from the southern part of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari named him as the new NAHCON chairman in late 2019. He assumed duty at the commission in February 2020, after having been screened by the Senate in January.