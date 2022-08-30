Ogun: Talk is cheap

TALK is cheap and anyone could do that. But to reasonably talk is a thing that is scarce as we are nearing the electioneering period. Consequently, one needs to be careful of whom one listens to and whom one reads. It was reported that in Abeokuta on Friday at a reception organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for new members, the governor-elect of Osun State, Mr Ademola Adeleke, said the party would win next year’s governorship election in Ogun State. Mr. Adeleke, who was represented by the former South-West Secretary of the party, Bunmi Jenyo, said: “Adeleke said I should tell you that it will be done, Like we did in Osun, we are going to repeat the feat in Ogun state.” It is delusional at best to think what happened in Osun State can be replicated in Ogun State and logically irrational to think the people of Osun and Ogun have similar choices or think alike. The geography, demography, and sociopolitical dynamics, among others, of Osun state and Ogun State are in no way similar. Therefore, it betrays logic to think the tactics used in Osun would be potent in Ogun.

The African proverb says: “It is only the tree that bears good/sweet fruits that gets hit by stones and sticks” must have had Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, the governor of Ogun State at the centre of its thought. Incontrovertibly, no one wastes their efforts at attacking and maligning a tree that bears sour fruits. For the governor, the saying rings true as he has been a tree blossoming with abundant fruit for which he cannot escape the stones and sticks thrown at him by politicians in the opposition party who are envious of his stances and (giant) strides. Aside from the fact that the people of Ogun State pride themselves as enlightened and politically conscious people who would not allow themselves to be led by a character who is best fit for the entertainment industry, they also care about the carriage, personality, and productivity all of which are absent in both the maker of the speech quoted above and the person he is advocating for but present in Prince Abiodun.

Leadership is meant for serious-minded people who understand that with great power comes great responsibilities. And not for the prestige, title, and so on. As a son of the soil, it would be displeasing and embarrassing to have my state of origin governed by someone who is known more for his clueless and confusing choreography than as a leader. The person he advocated for, like him, is wealthy, and it is also because he is wealthy that he is aspiring to become the governor even when he lacks gubernatorial grit. Here is someone who is known for nothing exceptional except the name that has been built by his father who is a worthy philanthropist. But he demeans that high society with his vulgar speeches. As a son of the soil, I would not be proud to have someone as such be the governor of our beloved Ogun State.

It is not abnormal for parties to want to unseat one another. However, to think the PDP’s standard-bearer in Ogun State will defeat Prince Abiodun is a reverie. Personality for personality, leadership qualities, and the achievements the governor has recorded in the areas of infrastructure and human-capital developments and so on are sufficient to pitch one’s tent with him against a neophyte who has no tangible leadership records but feels becoming the governor is his birthright. In Ogun, there is no space or crown for a clown: it is serious business here. May Ogun State never witness an affliction! Finally, as everyone gives only what they have, if Prinve Abiodun always gives quality service, his detractors should always give spineless opposition and lamentation. After all, reproach doesn’t diminish the sweetness of honey as honey is naturally sweetened.

Sotayo writes in from Abeokuta, Ogun State, via penpusher2015@gmail.com

