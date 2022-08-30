Kogi VCDP distributes tricycles worth millions of naira to farmers

THE Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in Kogi State under the Federal Governemnt of Nigeria/IFAD assisted project, has distributed tricycles worth millions of naira to VCDP farmers to boost their farming activities in the state.

The distribution ceremony was witnessed by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the State, David Apeh, at the Kogi VCDP office in Lokoja.

Presenting the tricycle to one of the farmers Hajia Rabi Abubakar, from Ajaokuta Local Goverment Area, Apeh lauded the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for always standing by the programme in the State.

He advised beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the project and the State as they continue to work hard to earn a good living.

The Commissioner also commended the efforts of the state Programme Coordinator to keep the flag of success flying always as she pilot the affairs of VCDP in the State.

Earlier, the State Programme Coordinator, Dr Stella Adejoh, said the tricycles were distributed to help the farmers in transporting their farm produce as well as using them for transportation business to generate income.

She explained that the beneficiaries were some of the farmers already captured on their data base in the five benefiting local government areas in the state.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items for the benefit of their families, the state and the nation in general.

She noted that the tricycles were not totally free that the beneficiaries had paid their matching grants, which was to enable them show commitment and take ownership of the items given to them.

She disclosed that several of such tricycles had been distributed in batches to beneficiaries in the past, saying the feedback from them had been success stories with positive results.

She reiterated that the development objective of VCDP was to ensure food security, empower the rural farmers to lift them out of poverty and enhance the economy on sustainable basis.

She expressed her delight on the distribution and the impacts the VCDP had made in achieving its goals and objectives in the state.

Dr Adejoh thanked governor Yahaya Bello for his commitment towards the VCDP project, noting that the governor was always interested in improving and better the wellbeing of the citizens of the state.

On his part, Mr Gabriel Salihu, who is in charge of the Sub-Component, encouraged the beneficiaries to always maintain the tricycles so that the machines will make them better, stressing that the life span of every equipment is dependent on the level of maintenance.





One of the beneficiaries, who is physically-challenged, Mr Armstrong Shuaibu, thanked the State Government and Kogi VCDP for the gesture to alleviating their suffering. He stated that the opportunity will not be taken for granted

He promised that the tricycle would be used for the intended purpose to enhance his productivity and support his family and indeed render services to his immediate community and the state at large.

