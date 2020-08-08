The Ijebu Igbo country home of Senator Buruji Kashamu has become a Mecca of sorts, as sympathisers from different parts of the town stormed his residence to confirm the news of his death.

A reliable source told the Tribune Online that the sympathisers at Ksahamu’s house in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state were wailing over the death of the politician and philanthropist of repute.

One of the sympathisers said the late politician would be sorely missed by his people for his philanthropic gestures, most especially during festive seasons.

At the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from Kashamu’s family on his burial arrangements.

The late lawmaker was born on May 19, 1958, and was a member of the 8th National Assembly representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

He attended the University of Lagos and Pitman Training, Igboro, Lagos State.

Kashamu was a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. He was the governorship candidate of his party in the 2019 governorship elections.

