Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, has responded to a viral video circulating on social media, clarifying the incident and reiterating his dedication to public service.

The video, recorded at the Egba Central praying ground in Lantoro, Abeokuta, during Eid prayers on Sunday, June 16, 2024, shows one of Senator Salisu’s security aides pushing a young man who appeared to be approaching the Senator.

In an official statement signed by Adetunji Adeteye, Head of SAS Media, on behalf of Senator Salisu, the Senator explained his perspective on the incident.

The statement emphasised that Senator Salisu was unaware of the event as it unfolded.

“The Senator, dressed in his agbada with his face covered in preparation for prayers, did not witness the interaction,” the statement read.

The statement described the security aide’s reaction as instinctive, aimed at protecting the Senator in what seemed to be a potentially threatening situation.

Despite this, Senator Salisu expressed deep regret over the incident and concern for the young man involved.

“Had he been aware of the situation at the moment, he would have intervened promptly,” the statement added.

Following the video’s circulation, Senator Salisu instructed his aides to check on the young man’s condition, confirming that he was unharmed and in good health.

Addressing the broader implications of the video, Adeteye noted attempts by some individuals to exploit the incident for malicious purposes.

Senator Salisu, recognised for his humility and dedication to public service, reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of all individuals, especially the vulnerable.

His team urged the public to view the 10-second video objectively, suggesting that an unbiased perspective would reveal the true nature of the incident and the motives behind the negative narrative being circulated.

Adeteye reiterated Senator Salisu’s resolve to continue serving the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District with humility and dedication.

He emphasised the Senator’s tradition of engaging warmly with the public and treating everyone with dignity, regardless of their social standing or background.

