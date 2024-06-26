Group launches contributory farming machinery project to boost agriculture in Kwara

A multi-million naira farming machinery project has been launched for farmers in Kwara state to boost food security.

The project was launched at the flag-off ceremony of ‘Agbeloba’, a contributory scheme aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering farmers for a brighter future.

Speaking during the launch of the project in Ajegunle, Oke-Onigbin in the Isin local government area of the state, the chief operating officer of a non-governmental organization, the Keycom Foundation, Mr. Elijah Morakinyo, said that the project is I’m tandem with the foundation’s mission of helping others and combating agricultural challenges.

“Following the Foundation’s mission which is based on helping others and combating agricultural challenges, the Agbeloba contributory scheme targets to offer manpower, loans, security, and health schemes to farmers in their different categories.

Morakinyo, who led the traditional ruler of Onigbin of Oke Onigbin, Oba Alhaji Salaudeen Kamaldeen, to the Keycom factory site, among other traditional dignitaries, appreciated the farmers for always finding means to farm and eventually help the society with their farm produce.

He also appreciated the traditional rulers present for always providing an enabling environment for the farmers and fighting hard the invasion of unknown persons who, often times, destroy the efforts of the farmers.

The Royal Father of the day, HRM Oba Kamaldeen, who blessed the project site, expressed joy and admiration for Keycom’s contributions to Oke-Onigbin and encouraging farmers to support the scheme.

Several other dignitaries who graced the event include; Baale of Iwo Community, Mogaji of Ajegunle Land, Chief Osoolo – High Chief Abdulganiyu among others.

