Ogun inaugurates clinical skills lab to reduce maternal mortality rate

The Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Clinical Skills Laboratory, as part of measures to reduce maternal mortality rate which might increase as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, established within the premises of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta, according to the wife of the governor of the state, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, would stimulate the clinical activities of midwifery students in the state as well as reduce the risk of midwifery students of contracting COVID-19during the period of clinical experience.

Mrs Abiodun disclosed that the laboratory was put in place in conjunction with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), having considered the maternal mortality rate which stands at 179 per 100,000 life birth in the state.

The skills laboratory is equipped with modern infrastructure to facilitate learning and keep the midwifery students abreast of current trend in maternal and child health.

She said: “Ogun state government in conjunction with UNFPA came up with this Clinical Skills Laboratory that will stimulate the clinical activities of midwifery students in the state, this will reduce the risk of midwifery students of contracting the virus during the period of clinical experience.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, described the government’s gesture as a capacity building intervention, adding that the intention of the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is to have quality healthcare delivered in an affordable, accessible primary health care centres.

“We can have the equipment and the infrastructure but if we haven’t have the workers that are trained and skilled in delivering quality health care that we want, women will still suffer harm during childbearing.

“The skills laboratory is intended to enhance the skill of the midwives, that means they can practise the skill without harming the patient and also good enough in their capacity. it’s a capacity building intervention because the intention of the governor is to have quality health care delivery in an affordable, accessible primary health care centres.

