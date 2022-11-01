Ogun govt. urges citizens to shun cybercrimes

The Ogun State Government through the Bureau of Information Technology (BIT) in collaboration with the German International Company (GIZ), GetFunded Africa and Software Business Solutions Consulting (SBSC) has put up an awareness programme to sensitise citizens on cyber security.

This indication was brought to the fore at a commemorative event organised to mark the 2022 Digital Nigeria Day, at Oguntech Hub, Kobape, Abeokuta, with the theme, “Digital Transformation: A path to Sustainable Digital Economy”.

Declaring the event opened, the Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Mr. Dayo Abiodun, said October which was globally recognised as Cyber Security Awareness Month, made Ogun State government celebrate this year’s Digital Nigeria Day by awakening the need to combat activities of cyber criminals from gaining access to government or private information.

Abiodun, represented by the Special Assistant, ICT, Mr. Olakunle Akibola, said the present administration in the State had actualised digital transformation through various programmes organised by BIT, ranging from computer-based training for Civil Servants, female coding programmes, holiday training classes for children, creation of various portals for government activities, among others.

He restated government’s commitment towards ensuring that every citizen tow the path of a digital economy, saying Ogun TechHub was created for tech idea incubation, computer literacy programmes and kids information technology exposure programmes, to maintain its leading role in digitalisation.

In her welcome address, the Director of Standard Regulations, Planning and Research, BIT, Mrs. Olatundun Adekunte, stated that celebration of the Day was to create awareness on cyber security, saying “it is expedient for the people to know the rudiments of cyber security because various IT tools are prone to threats from hackers”.

Also speaking, the Local Economic Advisor, GIZ, Mr. Sunday Idahoza said the agency partnered Ogun State to strengthen its ecosystem on the agriculture and ICT value-chains towards ensuring that poverty was reduced to the barest minimum.