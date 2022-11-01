DWTC lauds Nigeria’s digital economy progress, meets Sanwo-Olu to explore partnership with Lagos

Info Tech
By Bode Adewumi
Sanwo-Olu

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has commended Nigeria’s digital economy progress, describing it as “pulsating and encouraging in the last three years” even as it affirmed its commitment to partner with the Nigerian government at all levels to bring the benefits of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to millions of Nigerians.

The DWTC is already partnering with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and its parent ministry, Ministry of Communications Digital Economy to expose startups, private enterprises and government entities to global innovation and tech communities at the annual GITEX GLOBAL organised by the DWTC.

“Collaboration is the soul of any innovation ecosystem.  For innovators to thrive, there must be collaborations. The DWTC through the GITEX GLOBAL platform has for nearly 50 years now foster and encourage collaborations for different innovation ecosystem across countries, and  helping to provide intra-nation partnerships and to do deals,”  said, Vice-President, Technology and Digital Cluster, DWTC, Bilal Al Rais at a panel session on ‘Driving Growth and Unlocking Innovations Through Regulations for a Sustainable Digital Economy’ at the just- ended Digital Nigeria conference and expo in Abuja organised by the NITDA.

In Lagos, Al Rais led senior officials of DWTC, including Group Director Strategy & Senior Government Advisor, Radoine Nachdi; and their local country representatives from Pinnacle International  Consulting including President & Chief Executive Officer, Akande Ojo and Director of Government Engagement & Media, Olusegun Oruame to meet Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other senior functionaries to explore deepening partnership with Nigeria’s commercial capital and most populous state of over 20 million.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing physical infrastructure across the state and investing in the growth of digital talents.

Lagos is working to remain the hub for technology infrastructure and digital skills and welcome collaboration that will further grow this vision and deepen the value proposition of the ecosystem, said Governor Sanwo-Olu at the interaction inside the Lagos Governor House that also had in attendance, Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm; the Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology Engr (Mrs.) Ibilola Olufolake Kasunmu.

Earlier in Abuja, Al Rais had commended the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, for the upward growth of Nigeria’s digital economy. which he attributed to right policies and initiatives by the country’s leadership.


According to Al Rais: “In the last three years, we believe Nigeria has initiated a lot of policy and legal frameworks to encourage  cross border collaborations and engender investment including the new Nigeria  startup law; the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS)  developed to provide the roadmap for Nigeria’s digital economy aspirations;. its National Broadband Policy to build Nigeria’s e-readiness and prepare the way to expand access and bolster investment. The DWTC is here to support Nigeria’s drive for international collaborations through the NITDA and its parent ministry.”

