Ogun govt goes tough on mobile advertisement defaulters

The Ogun State Signage and Advertisement Agency, has said that mobile advertisement defaulters who refused to pay into the coffers of government will henceforth be prosecuted.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Agency, Mr Fola Onifade, on Thursday, at the launch of mobile advertisement in Abeokuta.

Onifade explained that mobile advert is a sector of the advertising business that deals specifically with movable of properties which are vehicles, bus, pick ups, tricycles and motorcycles.

He said “If we should have any advert on any of those channels you have to pay to the government.

The beauty of it is that once you pay to Ogun State it covers the whole of the country.

“It is payable in all States in Nigeria and because Ogun State is the biggest industrial hub, we believe it should have the biggest market for the mobile advert.

Onifade said “Some people will want to default fraudulently and some people default innocently , people who default innocently are people who don’t know that they should get the sticker or have forgotten to get the sticker, those one, we would sell the sticker to them on the spot.

“For those who deliberately criminally counterfeit the stickers will be prosecuted, the law provides that we should prosecute those people,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE